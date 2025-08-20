MSME Ministry, World Bank Host Workshop For Entrepreneurs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

“New entrepreneurs should make progress in the industrial field by taking advantage of proper training. Used the knowledge acquired through training to gain success in agriculture-based industries and profession”, appealed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar.

He was speaking during the one-day workshop organised for the registered entrepreneurs of eight districts of the division, organised by the Micro, Small, and Medium Industry Ministry, New Delhi, World Bank and Maharashtra Small Industries Development Corporation, Mumbai and Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Centre (MCED) on Tuesday.

MCED executive director Vikrant Bagade, district apex bank officer Mangesh Kedar, MSIDC divisional manager Sanjay Koturkar, MCED divisional officer Sudam Thote and other dignitaries were present.

Papalkar further said, proper training gives the right direction. "The candidates can opt for a proper profession, for which the training institute provides the required training."

"It is important for the candidates to develop professional liability, repayment guarantee and professional potential to gain loans from the banks. Hence, they should maintain continuity in their bank transactions," he added.

The participants were given information about various government schemes for entrepreneurs. An exhibition showcasing the products of the entrepreneurs was inaugurated by Papalkar.

Thote made an introductory speech, Bharti Sose conducted the proceedings of the function and project officer Shankar Pawar proposed a vote of thanks.