 Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Pushes For Civil Operations At Nashik Airport Before Mega Kumbh Mela
The Nashik airport, also known as Ozar airport, is primarily a defence facility but also serves as a commercial airbase

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Chhagan Bhujbal | File Photo

Nashik: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to operationalise the under-construction runway at the Nashik airport before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026-27 and allow civil flight operations from the facility.

The Nashik airport, also known as Ozar airport, is primarily a defence facility but also serves as a commercial airbase.

In a letter to the defence minister, Bhujbal said the new 3,000 x 45 metre runway, being developed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-operated Nashik airport, should be made functional for civilian use on a priority basis ahead of the mega religious congregation expected to draw over five crore devotees.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister noted that the existing terminal, spread over 22 acres with a built-up area of 8,267 sq metres, already has ground lighting and Instrument Landing System (ILS) facilities.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also granted approval for night landing operations at the airport in July 2019, he said.

According to Bhujbal, tenders worth Rs 343.2 crore have been floated for the parallel runway project with an 18-month completion timeline.

"Given its dual-use potential for civil and defence operations, Nashik airport is a national asset," he stated.

Good News: Pune University Road Flyover To Fully Open To Traffic By December-End
Drawing a comparison with Prayagraj, which handled over 5.5 lakh passengers and 5,229 aircraft movements during the 46-day Maha Kumbh Mela earlier this year, Bhujbal said similar traffic can be expected in Nashik during the biggest congregation of devotees.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with 'Dhwajarohan' (flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar as well as Ramkund and Panchvati in Nashik, and will continue till July 24, 2028.

"Considering the anticipated rush of devotees and the need for efficient air connectivity, it is essential to permit civilian flight operations from the new runway before the Kumbh Mela," Bhujbal said.

He added that enhanced air connectivity would significantly aid the movement of pilgrims and strengthen Nashik's infrastructure for hosting the international religious event.

