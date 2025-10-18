Good News: Pune University Road Flyover To Fully Open To Traffic By December-End | File Photo

In good news for Pune residents, the double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk is all set to open to traffic by December-end fully.

The double-decker flyover is 1.7 km long and features a two-lane ramp for vehicles travelling from Aundh and Baner towards Shivajinagar, as well as a three-lane ramp from Shivajinagar to Baner and Pashan.

One arm from Aundh to Shivajinagar was already inaugurated a couple of months ago by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while the arm from Baner Road will be opened next month, and the arm from Shivajinagar to Baner and Pashan will be opened to the public in December.

Yogesh Mhase, Metropolitan Commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), provided this information. Once the flyover is completely opened to the public, gridlocks on Ganeshkhind Road are expected to end, he added.

The double-decker flyover also has a metro rail on top, running from Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar. The deadline for this already-delayed Metro Line 3 is March 2026, and trial runs have already been conducted.

This line has 23 stations in total and will reduce travel time for those commuting from the city to Hinjawadi for work.

The Forum of IT Employees (FITE) recently wrote a letter to Mhase, requesting a phased opening of this metro line.

Pavanjit Mane, Chairman of FITE, said, "It’s our sincere appeal to PMRDA and Metro officials to start the metro soon. The metro opening will be an early Diwali or Christmas gift for IT employees who boost the economy of this state and nation."