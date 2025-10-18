All You Need To Know About India’s First Electric Highway Between Mumbai & Pune

Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Wikipedia

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, inaugurated India’s first electric highway corridor connecting Mumbai and Pune. This has marked a major milestone in the state’s shift toward sustainable transport. The project is part of Maharashtra’s goal to electrify all major highways by 2028. The state wants to reduce emissions from freight transport. It's expected to accelerate India’s green transition.

At the launch event, Fadnavis also unveiled the first made-in-India electric heavy-duty truck developed by Blue Energy Motors. The truck is powered by battery-swap technology and enables rapid turnaround times by eliminating the need for long charging breaks. It was displayed at Blue Energy’s Chakan facility in Pune. Fadnavis hailed the innovation as a “symbol” of Maharashtra’s leadership in green industrial growth and a step toward achieving national self-reliance and sustainable mobility.

Outlining the state’s broader clean energy vision, Fadnavis announced policies promoting electric vehicles, alternative fuels, and solar power. He predicted that by 2035, 70% of Maharashtra’s energy requirements would come from solar installations. He also noted that advances in battery efficiency would soon allow electric trucks to cover up to 400 kilometres on a single charge. It's double the current range.

The state plans to extend similar electric freight corridors across Maharashtra. It will be supported by a network of charging and battery-swap stations at key locations to ensure uninterrupted logistics. Blue Energy Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government to establish a new manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 30,000 trucks and an investment of ₹3,500 crore.

Blue Energy founder and managing director Anirudh Bhuwalkar said the Mumbai–Pune corridor marks the beginning of India’s transition to electric freight. He also introduced the company’s “Energy-as-a-Service” model, designed to reduce operational costs and build a sustainable logistics ecosystem.

The development positions Pune at the heart of India’s green logistics revolution and provides a blueprint for other states. With over 1,000 LNG trucks already operational and a 60% share in India’s green truck market, Blue Energy Motors is set to play a leading role as the nation moves toward cleaner, more efficient freight transportation built on innovation and renewable energy.