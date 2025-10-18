What Is Sponge Garden? Pune Civic Body Introduces Innovative Solution For Lohegaon, Mundhwa, Hadapsar & Dhayari | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come up with an innovative solution to prevent flooding in areas like Lohegaon, Mundhwa, Hadapsar, and Dhayari. Recently, the civic body introduced ‘Sponge Garden’ reservations around water bodies to protect the area from flooding.

This draft development plan is for the newly included nine villages in the PMC, which include parts of Lohegaon, Keshavnagar in Mundhwa, Sadesatranali in Hadapsar, Uttamnagar, Shivne, Ambegaon Khurd, part of Undri, part of Dhayari, and Ambegaon Budruk. These villages have a population of six lakhs, and the expected population in 2035 is 8.1 lakh. Considering the estimated population, the draft plan has been prepared with civic facilities to cater to public needs.

What is a Sponge Garden?

According to Prashant Waghmare, City Engineer, PMC, the Sponge Garden reservation is proposed for the area around water bodies, which will help in flood control and increase the groundwater table naturally.

Meanwhile, the PMC has invited suggestions and objections from the public within the next 60 days.

The maps and report of the draft development plan are available for inspection by the public during office hours on all working days at the office of the Assistant Director, Town Planning, Pune Branch, Pune New Administrative Building, and at the Pune Municipal Corporation, Building Development Department in Shivajinagar.

Besides, the maps are also available on the official website: http://www.pmc.gov.in.