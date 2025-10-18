8-Lane Flyover To Come Up At Pune’s Khadakwasla Dam Under Ring Road Project - Here Are All The Details

Khadakwasla Dam | File Photo

Pune: An ambitious infrastructure project is rapidly taking shape in the western section of Pune's Ring Road. A massive flyover will be built directly over the catchment area of the Khadakwasla Dam. This structure will forge a new and essential connection that will link the villages of Sangaon and Malkhed. Both these villages are on opposite sides of the dam's reservoir.

It is designed as an 8-lane structure spanning approximately 650 metres. Construction, which began in this area in April 2025, is currently proceeding at full pace under the supervision of the Navayuga company.

Advanced Engineering in the Water

To anchor the bridge in the challenging dam catchment area, engineers are employing the advanced 'pile foundation' technology. This method creates the bridge's stable base using columns made of steel, concrete, or wood. The project requires a total of 276 foundation pits. Out of which 156 are on land, and 120 pits are to be dug directly in the water. The work on 59 of the underwater pits is complete. The finished structure will feature pillars spaced between 40 and 60 metres apart.

A Scenic Route

While this flyover's primary function is as part of the ring road, it will provide only a little direct utility to local villagers for daily trips. However, it promises a spectacular payoff for commuters. Future drivers on the Ring Road will be treated to a magnificent view of the Khadakwasla Dam's catchment area as they pass over.

This flyover is just one segment of the larger Pune Ring Road initiative, a project divided into Western and Eastern sections. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has set an ambitious goal to complete the entire road within two and a half years. The full Ring Road will stretch across 82 villages within six key Talukas of Purandar, Haveli, Bhor, Khed, Maval, and Mulshi.

Financial Details

The entire Pune Ring Road project represents a massive financial undertaking. A total estimated expenditure of ₹55,622.33 crore is expected to happen. This funding is allocated across the different sections, with ₹22,536 crore designated for the Western Ring Road, ₹19,741 crore for the Eastern Ring Road, and an additional ₹13,344 crore for the expansion of the Eastern section.