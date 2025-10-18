Pune: Indian Post Delivers Diwali Faral Abroad; 10 Tonnes Sent To NRIs This Year | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtrians are very fond of popular Diwali Faral (snacks), whose preparation begins in Marathi households days before Diwali. With many Marathi and natives from Maharashtra currently living abroad for a job or education, they miss the Indian festivals and particularly the tasty food that is made during them. But the Department of Posts of the Central Government is providing the much-needed service, which will provide the Faral to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

In the Indian Posts Pune Division alone, 10 tonnes of snacks have been sent to various countries. Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK) are leading the charts in this. Many Indians are nowadays settling into Western countries for the apparent quality of life they provide. But still, Indian culture is too good to miss out on, and Diwali Faral is one of those things that not only Indians but everyone in the world gets fond of once they try it.

Abhijeet Bansode, Director of Postal Services in Pune, said, "The Diwali Faral campaign was started in 2023 and has been receiving an excellent response from citizens. Last year, over two tonnes of Faral were sent. This year, the response is more."

Bansode further said that around 1,185 parcels have been sent, with 221 to Japan, 172 to Germany, 120 to the UK and 104 to Australia. The campaign will continue till October 31. Bansode also noted that over 50 parcels have been sent to the United States of America (USA).

Indian Post officials said that only dry items of Diwali, like Chakali, Chiwda, Farsan, Shankarpali, Bhakarwadi, Shev, etc., are sent. The items that may get spoilt quickly aren't allowed. Sources report it might take over a fortnight for the things to reach their destination; hence, families should provide the food, considering they can survive the time needed.