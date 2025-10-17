Pune Metro: All You Need To Know About Line 4 Proposed Between Khadakwasla To Kharadi Via Hadapsar & Swargate | X I @Sahilinfra2

After the successful implementation of Pune Metro’s Phase 1, which includes Line 1 from Swargate to PCMC and Line 2 from Ramwadi to Vanaz, a new metro Line 4 has been approved by the Maharashtra government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

And the Pune Metro has already started planning to develop the routes in Phase 2 by undertaking the design of 14 of the proposed 22 elevated stations on the Kharadi to Khadakwasla metro route.

Chandrashekhar Tambekar, spokesperson for Pune Metro, said, “Following the central government’s approval, the construction of Pune Metro Line 4 will commence soon. Meanwhile, the Pune Metro team is now completing all necessary administrative processes required prior to the project implementation.”

“A separate agency will be appointed to do rehabilitation and resettlement studies for those affected along the proposed Metro Line 4, as it will pave the way for smooth implementation of the project and will address land-related objections,” Tambekar added.

Pune Metro Phase 2 to have Driverless trains

In October of last year, the state government approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the implementation of Phase 2. It includes two routes:

A 25.8-km route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi through Hadapsar and Swargate, with 22 stations, costing Rs 8,131 crore; and

A 6-km route from Manik Baug to Nal Stop via Warje, with six stations, costing Rs 1,765 crore.

In September 2025, the Pune Metro began the process of introducing a driverless train service for the upcoming Phase 2, starting with the proposed route between Kharadi and Khadakwasla.

Meanwhile, the extension of both lines 1 and 2 is being worked upon, covering the sections from Swargate to Katraj, PCMC to Nigdi, Ramwadi to Wagholi, and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk.