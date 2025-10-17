Pre-Empting Centre’s Approval, Pune Metro Initiates EIA, Resettlement Studies For Line 4 | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Expecting the central government’s approval for Phase 2, the Pune Metro has decided to conduct an Environmental Management Plan (EMP), resettlement and rehabilitation studies, and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Line 4 proposed between Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Hadapsar and Swargate.

Pune’s Metro Line 4 has already been approved by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the state government. Phase 2 also proposes a spur line from Manikbaug to Nal Stop.

Chandrashekhar Tambekar, spokesperson for Pune Metro, said, “Following the central government’s approval, the construction of Pune Metro Line 4 will commence soon. Meanwhile, the Pune Metro team is now completing all necessary administrative processes required prior to the project implementation.”

“Prioritising the timely implementation of the proposed line, the administrative process is done in advance. An agency is being appointed to carry out EMP and EIA studies for the Kharadi to Khadakwasla metro line through Hadapsar and Swargate, and also for the spur line from Manikbaug to Nal Stop via Warje,” he explained.

“Also, a separate agency will be appointed to do rehabilitation and resettlement studies for those affected along the proposed Metro Line 4, as it will pave the way for smooth implementation of the project and will address land-related objections,” Tambekar added.

So far, the Pune Metro has finished Phase 1 of the project, which includes Line 1 from Swargate to PCMC and Line 2 from Ramwadi to Vanaz. And the extension of both lines is being worked upon, covering the sections from Swargate to Katraj, PCMC to Nigdi, Ramwadi to Wagholi, and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk.

Moreover, the Pune Metro has already started planning to develop the routes in Phase 2 by undertaking the design of 14 of the proposed 22 elevated stations on the Kharadi to Khadakwasla metro route.

Pune Metro Phase 2 to have Driverless trains

In October of last year, the state government approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the implementation of Phase 2. It includes two routes:

A 25.8-km route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi through Hadapsar and Swargate, with 22 stations, costing Rs 8,131 crore; and

A 6-km route from Manik Baug to Nal Stop via Warje, with six stations, costing Rs 1,765 crore.

In September 2025, the Pune Metro began the process of introducing a driverless train service for the upcoming Phase 2, starting with the proposed route between Kharadi and Khadakwasla.

Vinod Agarwal, director, systems and operations, Maha Metro, said, “Pune Metro will implement unattended train operation (UTO) in greenfield metro lines. It will require a different telecommunication and signalling system.” The Pune Metro Line 3 between Shivajinagar and Hinjawadi is all set to be operational by the end of March 2026.