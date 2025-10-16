Pune University Waives Exam Fees for Flood-Affected Students After ABVP Agitation

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) successfully staged a 'Thali Bajao' protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), demanding a complete refund of examination fees for students affected by the recent floods across Maharashtra. Following the agitation, the university administration has given a written assurance that examination fees will be refunded to all students.

The state has been reeling under the impact of severe rains and floods over the past few weeks. The heavy downpour has disrupted normal life, causing extensive damage to farmers and residents across several districts. Despite government announcements of relief measures and assessments of losses, rehabilitation work for many affected people remains incomplete.

Thousands of college students from flood-hit regions such as Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and Ahmednagar study in Pune and Nashik. Many of them come from families that have suffered severe losses in the floods. Yet, no relief or financial aid had been extended to these students until now.

Raising this issue, ABVP organised the 'Thali Bajao' protest on the university campus, demanding a blanket waiver of exam fees and full refunds for those who had already paid. The protest saw enthusiastic participation from students who called for urgent relief.

Responding to the agitation, the university authorities issued a written assurance promising a complete waiver of examination fees for all affected students.

However, ABVP Pune City Secretary Radhey Bahegavankar cautioned that if the decision is not implemented swiftly, the organisation will intensify its agitation in the coming days.

“This is not just about money, it’s about understanding the plight of students whose families are struggling to recover from natural calamities,” Bahegavankar said. “We will continue to stand by the students until justice is done.”