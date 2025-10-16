Pune Book Festival 2025: Dates, Venue And All You Need To Know | FPJ File Photo

The Pune Book Festival 2025 — a grand confluence of India’s reading culture, literary creativity, and traditional heritage — is set to take place in its third edition from December 13 to December 21 at the Fergusson College Grounds.

This year’s festival will be even more vibrant and diverse, featuring 800 book stalls representing various Indian languages, a Literature Festival, a Children’s Corner, an Authors’ Corner, daily book launches, and cultural programs, among many other attractions. The announcement was made by Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust (NBT), and Rajesh Pandey, Chief Coordinator of the Pune Book Festival, during a press conference held on Thursday.

The press conference was organized by NBT, with support from Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune Municipal Corporation, Deccan Education Society, and Samarth Yuva Foundation. The Department of Culture, Government of Maharashtra, has extended full support to the event.

Organizers are expecting more than 1.5 lakh (150,000) readers and book lovers to visit the festival, with transactions worth several crores anticipated over the nine days.

This marks the third edition of the Pune Book Festival, which has grown bigger and grander each year. The festival will be inaugurated on December 13 by a distinguished national personality (to be announced soon). Last year’s event featured 700 stalls, while this year the number has increased to 800.

The Literature Festival, which ran for three days last year, received an overwhelming response from Pune’s readers. This year, it has been expanded to six days — with three days dedicated to Marathi literary, academic, and intellectual sessions, and the remaining three days featuring programs in various Indian languages.

Renowned authors, writers, journalists, and artists will participate in the LitFest, and details of the lineup will be announced shortly.

For children, a vibrant Children’s Corner will be set up, featuring painting competitions, elocution contests, workshops, and creative activities for school students. A photography competition on the theme “Joy of Reading” will also be held. Additionally, over 30 food stalls will offer a variety of delicacies for visitors to enjoy. The festival will conclude on December 21, Malik and Pandey said.

“The complete schedule of literary, cultural, intellectual, and educational programs to be held at the Pune Book Festival will soon be announced. It is the second largest book festival in the country. We appeal to the people of Pune to participate in large numbers and make this event even grander,” said Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust.

“The Pune Book Festival 2025 is not just a book fair — it is a celebration of knowledge, culture, creativity, and national spirit. It truly belongs to the people of Pune, as the reading movement here continues to flourish. We invite all book lovers, readers, students, parents, and citizens to join this unique festival in large numbers,” said Rajesh Pandey, Chief Coordinator, Pune Book Festival.