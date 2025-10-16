Nanded: Final Ward Draft Released For NWCMC Elections; City Divided Into 20 Wards

Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) | File Photo

Nanded: Preparations for the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) elections are in their final stages, with the civic body announcing the final ward structure on Tuesday. The city has been divided into 20 prabhags (wards), from which 81 corporators will be elected. Of these, 19 prabhags will elect four corporators each, while one prabhag will elect five.

Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Doiphode said the final draft of the prabhag structure has been uploaded on the corporation’s website. The map showing the boundaries of each prabhag is also available for public inspection at the corporation headquarters during office hours.

According to the final draft, the only prabhag with five corporators is Cidco Waghala, whose limits extend from Shiv Mandir in the south to the municipal corporation boundary.

The release of the final draft has energised the political scene in Nanded. Many aspirants who had begun preliminary groundwork months ago have now intensified their preparations.

Political observers believe this election will see a keen contest among political parties, local organisations and alliances, with the restructured prabhags likely to alter existing equations.