 Nanded: Final Ward Draft Released For NWCMC Elections; City Divided Into 20 Wards
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: Final Ward Draft Released For NWCMC Elections; City Divided Into 20 Wards

Nanded: Final Ward Draft Released For NWCMC Elections; City Divided Into 20 Wards

Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Doiphode said the final draft of the prabhag structure has been uploaded on the corporation’s website. The map showing the boundaries of each prabhag is also available for public inspection at the corporation headquarters during office hours

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) | File Photo

Nanded: Preparations for the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) elections are in their final stages, with the civic body announcing the final ward structure on Tuesday. The city has been divided into 20 prabhags (wards), from which 81 corporators will be elected. Of these, 19 prabhags will elect four corporators each, while one prabhag will elect five.

Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Doiphode said the final draft of the prabhag structure has been uploaded on the corporation’s website. The map showing the boundaries of each prabhag is also available for public inspection at the corporation headquarters during office hours.

According to the final draft, the only prabhag with five corporators is Cidco Waghala, whose limits extend from Shiv Mandir in the south to the municipal corporation boundary.

The release of the final draft has energised the political scene in Nanded. Many aspirants who had begun preliminary groundwork months ago have now intensified their preparations.

FPJ Shorts
First Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Bye-Elections In 8 Assembly Constituencies Completed
First Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Bye-Elections In 8 Assembly Constituencies Completed
'Forget The Gym...': Ravi Shastri Discloses Details About Virat Kohli's 'Unreal' Work Ethic Ahead Of AUS vs IND ODI Series; Video
'Forget The Gym...': Ravi Shastri Discloses Details About Virat Kohli's 'Unreal' Work Ethic Ahead Of AUS vs IND ODI Series; Video
Central Railway Running Staff To Stage Major Protest At CSMT On October 17 Over Long-Standing Demands
Central Railway Running Staff To Stage Major Protest At CSMT On October 17 Over Long-Standing Demands
Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Congress Stages Massive Protest Demanding End To Chronic Water Shortage
Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Congress Stages Massive Protest Demanding End To Chronic Water Shortage

Political observers believe this election will see a keen contest among political parties, local organisations and alliances, with the restructured prabhags likely to alter existing equations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils HAL's Smart Township In Nashik

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils HAL's Smart Township In Nashik

Pune Book Festival 2025: Dates, Venue And All You Need To Know

Pune Book Festival 2025: Dates, Venue And All You Need To Know

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Meat Shops, Collects ₹14,000 In Fines

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Meat Shops, Collects ₹14,000 In Fines

Nanded: Final Ward Draft Released For NWCMC Elections; City Divided Into 20 Wards

Nanded: Final Ward Draft Released For NWCMC Elections; City Divided Into 20 Wards

Nanded Police Launch Mission Sahyog To Boost Student & Women Safety Awareness

Nanded Police Launch Mission Sahyog To Boost Student & Women Safety Awareness