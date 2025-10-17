NHM Workers Threaten ‘Black Diwali’, Plan Protest Outside Prakash Abitkar’s Home As Salaries Pending Since August | File Photo

Around 50,000 contractual employees under the National Health Mission (NHM) grade I to IV across Maharashtra have not received their salaries for the past three months.

“Every month we wait with hope that our salaries will be credited. Even now, before Diwali, we’re waiting because we believe good days will come,” said one nurse from Pune.

Bablu Pathan, a contract employee from Jalna, said, "The state coordinator of the NHM Employees Integration Committee has written a letter to the authorities, requesting the use of funds from the 15th Finance Commission to release salaries. Our salaries since August have been pending, while those of permanent employees have been paid in advance for October. Groceries, rent, school fees and travel expenses have all become difficult to manage."

Harshal Ranaware Patil, former president of NHM Federation, Maharashtra, said, "The problem began earlier this year when the salary payment system shifted from PFMS to E-Spars, a new process that is yet to be implemented effectively. Due to administrative delays, salaries that were once credited regularly are now pending for August, September and October.

He added that if the issue isn’t resolved before Diwali, workers will observe a Black Diwali and will stage a protest outside Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar's home in Kolhapur with police permission."

Contract employees run the entire NHM. Last month, contract employees under the NHM were on strike, demanding regular salary credit and increased insurance limits. In Pune, around 2,200 employees have been impacted by these salary delays.