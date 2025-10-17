 Six Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSix Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied

Six Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied

Six women allegedly cut their wrists with blades at a rescue home in Kolhapur district on Friday morning, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Six Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied | Representational Image

Six women allegedly cut their wrists with blades at a rescue home in Kolhapur district on Friday morning, a police official said.

These women were rescued after an operation under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and were sent to the rescue home for a period of one year following a court order, he said.

Read Also
Kolhapur Shock: Hostel Ragging Turns Brutal; 16-Year-Old Student Assaulted By Seniors - VIDEO
article-image

"The women wanted to leave the facility, though no decision to this effect had been taken by the court. This morning, they allegedly inflicted injuries on their wrists with blades. They have been hospitalised. Further probe into why they took this step of self-harm is underway," the official added.

FPJ Shorts
'Mad*rch*d Bola': TTE Alleges Woman Traveling Without Ticket On Dehradun Express Abused Him, Threw Tea - VIDEO
'Mad*rch*d Bola': TTE Alleges Woman Traveling Without Ticket On Dehradun Express Abused Him, Threw Tea - VIDEO
OctaFX Mastermind Pavel Prozorov Nabbed By Spanish Police; ED Attaches Cryptos Worth ₹2,385 Crore
OctaFX Mastermind Pavel Prozorov Nabbed By Spanish Police; ED Attaches Cryptos Worth ₹2,385 Crore
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi,...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi,...

Six Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied

Six Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied

Mula-Mutha Rejuvenation Project Gets Boost As State Transfers 11,015 Sq m Land

Mula-Mutha Rejuvenation Project Gets Boost As State Transfers 11,015 Sq m Land

MIT-ADT University & COEP Technological University Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research...

MIT-ADT University & COEP Technological University Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research...

BJP MP Naveen Jindal Slams Pune Drivers For Rash Driving, Riding Without Helmets, Excessive Honking;...

BJP MP Naveen Jindal Slams Pune Drivers For Rash Driving, Riding Without Helmets, Excessive Honking;...