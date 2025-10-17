Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi, Remanded To 2-Day Police Custody | Representational Image

A shocking incident has come to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where a class teacher allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour with a girl studying in the fourth standard, right inside the classroom. A case regarding this was registered late on Thursday night.

The incident took place at a public school belonging to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Walhekarwadi. The police have arrested the class teacher in this case.

The arrested class teacher has been identified as Manoj Prabhakar Dhainje (51), a resident of Kalewadi. The father of the victim girl filed a complaint at the Chinchwad Police Station.

According to the police, the accused is the victim’s class teacher. While all the students were in the classroom, the accused allegedly behaved obscenely with the student. The student narrated the incident to her family upon returning home. Following this, the family immediately approached the police, said a police officer.

The official added, “We registered a case and arrested the class teacher, Dhainje. When he was produced in court, the court ordered that he be kept in police custody for two days. The investigation is ongoing in the matter.”

The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to Senior PI Ankush Bangar, in charge of Chinchwad Police Station, but he was unavailable for comment.