 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi, Remanded To 2-Day Police Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi, Remanded To 2-Day Police Custody

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi, Remanded To 2-Day Police Custody

The incident took place at a public school belonging to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Walhekarwadi

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi, Remanded To 2-Day Police Custody | Representational Image

A shocking incident has come to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where a class teacher allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour with a girl studying in the fourth standard, right inside the classroom. A case regarding this was registered late on Thursday night.

The incident took place at a public school belonging to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Walhekarwadi. The police have arrested the class teacher in this case.

The arrested class teacher has been identified as Manoj Prabhakar Dhainje (51), a resident of Kalewadi. The father of the victim girl filed a complaint at the Chinchwad Police Station.

Read Also
VIDEO: VBA Stages Protest Outside Pune's Modern College After Dalit Man Denied Education Reference
article-image

According to the police, the accused is the victim’s class teacher. While all the students were in the classroom, the accused allegedly behaved obscenely with the student. The student narrated the incident to her family upon returning home. Following this, the family immediately approached the police, said a police officer.

FPJ Shorts
'Mad*rch*d Bola': TTE Alleges Woman Traveling Without Ticket On Dehradun Express Abused Him, Threw Tea - VIDEO
'Mad*rch*d Bola': TTE Alleges Woman Traveling Without Ticket On Dehradun Express Abused Him, Threw Tea - VIDEO
OctaFX Mastermind Pavel Prozorov Nabbed By Spanish Police; ED Attaches Cryptos Worth ₹2,385 Crore
OctaFX Mastermind Pavel Prozorov Nabbed By Spanish Police; ED Attaches Cryptos Worth ₹2,385 Crore
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud

The official added, “We registered a case and arrested the class teacher, Dhainje. When he was produced in court, the court ordered that he be kept in police custody for two days. The investigation is ongoing in the matter.”

Read Also
VIDEO: Jains Protest After 3.5 Acres Of Community Land In Pune’s Model Colony ‘Snatched Through...
article-image

The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to Senior PI Ankush Bangar, in charge of Chinchwad Police Station, but he was unavailable for comment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi,...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4th-Grade Student In Walhekarwadi,...

Six Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied

Six Women Cut Wrists At Kolhapur Rescue Home After Demand To Leave Denied

Mula-Mutha Rejuvenation Project Gets Boost As State Transfers 11,015 Sq m Land

Mula-Mutha Rejuvenation Project Gets Boost As State Transfers 11,015 Sq m Land

MIT-ADT University & COEP Technological University Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research...

MIT-ADT University & COEP Technological University Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research...

BJP MP Naveen Jindal Slams Pune Drivers For Rash Driving, Riding Without Helmets, Excessive Honking;...

BJP MP Naveen Jindal Slams Pune Drivers For Rash Driving, Riding Without Helmets, Excessive Honking;...