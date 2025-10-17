VIDEO: Jains Protest After 3.5 Acres Of Community Land In Pune’s Model Colony ‘Snatched Through Conspiracies’ | X/@RRPSpeaks

The Jains launched a major protest on Friday in Pune after 3.5 acres of land belonging to the community in Model Colony was "snatched away through several conspiracies."

A Jain guru said he would abstain from food until the sale agreement is cancelled. "I will abstain from food from today until the sale agreement is cancelled. Till then, I will eat only fruits, and if the government does not cancel all this within 15 days, I will go on a hunger strike to death at the same place from November 1," he said.

"Our temple is in this hostel space (Seth Hirachand Nemchand Jain Boarding), our religion is taught, our poor children are taught, all corruption has taken place in this, and all this will come to light, but our movement will continue until the agreement is cancelled," the guru added.

'Political leaders involved'

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed the land had been snatched away through several conspiracies. He alleged that some political leaders, who are currently in the government, were involved in this for financial gain, and that relatives of some leaders were also partners in the scheme.

"These people, who call themselves Hindutva supporters, also grabbed the Jain temple for business and money. Just as we saw in the CIDCO case in Navi Mumbai, we can see how quickly files move when there is power," the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA added. However, he did not take any names.

Pawar further claimed that journalist Omkar Wable, who reported this story, was pressured. "It is known that the fearless journalist Omkar Wable, who exposed this case, was pressured, and if this is true, it is condemnable. The channel (Mumbai Tak) concerned should ensure that this issue is not left halfway and take it to its logical end, showing that no one can sway us in fearless journalism," he said.

The NCP-SP leader warned of protests if the case is not investigated thoroughly. "This case should be fully investigated, and the Jain brothers should get justice. We stand with the Jain brothers in their fight against those who have grabbed the land of the Jain temple. The government should intervene and ensure justice; otherwise, since we have all the evidence, we will take to the streets with it," he concluded.

'Murlidhar Mohol is builder's partner'

Meanwhile, former MP and farm leader Raju Shetti claimed that Pune MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol was involved in this. "This Jain society's land is being put in the throat of the builder. The trustees are involved in this, as well as the MP, who is also the builder's partner, as it has been said in his affidavit. All the political power is behind this. Our only demand is that this entire agreement should be cancelled, the trustees should take back the land given to the Gokhale builder; otherwise, we will protest strongly."

'Come forward with a clear explanation'

Social activist and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vijay Kumbhar asked Mohol to clarify the matter. "Murlidhar Mohol, the Jain Trust case in Pune, is now the talk of the city. The deletion of the related video has only made the matter more serious. There are growing discussions about your links with Gokhale Construction Company. It would be appropriate if you could personally clarify your current or past relations, if any, with Gokhale Construction or any associated companies or individuals, along with the timeline of such connections."

"Reports suggest that Gokhale Construction Co., allegedly linked to you, managed to acquire prime Pune land worth ₹3,000 crore for just ₹230 crore. Transparency will strengthen public trust. Please come forward with a clear explanation," he added.