 Pune Police Registers Fresh Case Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal And Followers For Glorifying Crime On Social Media
Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country. A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against him in the city after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in Kothrud following a road rage incident.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
A fresh case has been registered against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his followers for allegedly abetting and instigating the "glorification of criminal activities" on social media. | File Pic

Pune: A fresh case has been registered against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his followers for allegedly abetting and instigating the "glorification of criminal activities" on social media, Pune Police said on Thursday.

Police are seeking to target those who upload reels or short videos glorifying Ghaywal and his gang, an official said.

"A new First Information Report has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS against Ghaywal and some of his followers for allegedly abetting and instigating the glorification of criminal activities through social media platforms," said Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy commissioner of Police (Zone 3).

article-image

"These people were involved in making reels on social media to glorify criminal activities," he said.

Police have already issued a look-out notice against Ghaywal, and also written to central agencies seeking an Interpol Blue Corner Notice seeking information about his whereabouts.

