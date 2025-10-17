 MIT-ADT University & COEP Technological University Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
The collaboration aims to promote knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, industrial exposure, and innovation-driven projects between the two premier institutions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
In a significant step towards strengthening academic and research partnerships, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, and College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The collaboration aims to promote knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, industrial exposure, and innovation-driven projects between the two premier institutions. Through this MoU, students will gain opportunities to engage in industrial projects, internships, and collaborative research that bridge academia and industry.

The signing ceremony was held at COEP Technological University under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Pro-Chancellor of MIT-ADT University, and Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad, Executive Director.

Present on behalf of MIT-ADT University were Prof. Dr. Rajesh S. (Vice-Chancellor), Prof. Dr. Virendra Shete (Director – NEP, Ranking & Accreditation), Dr. Mahesh Chopade (Registrar), and Prof. Dr. Gyanadev Nilwarn (Controller of Examinations).

Representing COEP Technological University were Prof. Dr. S. B. Bhirud (Vice-Chancellor), Dr. D. N. Sonawane (Registrar), and Prof. Dr. Vibha Vyas (Head – Electronics and Communication Department).

Speaking about the collaboration, officials emphasized that the agreement will facilitate academic exchange, interdisciplinary research, resource sharing, and innovation in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The partnership is expected to provide enhanced opportunities for students and researchers through inter-institutional cooperation, fostering innovation and academic excellence.

