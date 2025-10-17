 Pune Auto Driver Uses Google Pay Transaction To Track Down Student, Returns Forgotten Laptop
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
An auto rickshaw driver from Pune’s Loni Kalbhor area has set an example of honesty. When an engineering student at MIT College had forgotten his laptop bag in the rickshaw, he got panicked but to his surprise the rickshaw driver himself found the student and returned the bag, attracting appreciation on social media platforms.

Artha Pimpre, the student, was going to Wagholi from MIT Corner on Wednesday evening. After the journey ended, he got off the rickshaw, but in his hurry, his laptop bag remained in the rickshaw. After some time, he ran back as soon as he realised it, but he was helpless as he did not remember the rickshaw number.

After this, Artha ran to the Loni Kalbhor police station and filed a complaint. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Panhale, Assistant Inspector Krishna Babar and his team started a CCTV investigation in the area. By then, a piece of good news came to him. The rickshaw driver, Mohan Ganpati Chandanshive, personally contacted Artha.

Artha had paid the rickshaw fare through Google Pay to Mohan. Based on that transaction ID, Mohan found the student's Instagram account with the help of a friend he returned the bag by messaging him. The laptop and other items were safe.

Seeing this honest and heartwarming act of the rickshaw driver, the Loni Kalbhor police honoured Mohan Chandanshive. 

“The honesty and humane approach shown by Chandanshive is an inspiring example for society,” said Inspector Rajendra Panhale. “Often, humanity gets lost in news of theft and fraud, but Mohan’s act proved that honesty and integrity are still alive in society.

