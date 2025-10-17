 BJP MP Naveen Jindal Slams Pune Drivers For Rash Driving, Riding Without Helmets, Excessive Honking; Urges Police To Act
Naveen Jindal shared that it took one and a half hours for him to cover a distance of 20 kilometres to reach Pune Airport in Lohegaon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Naveen Jindal | File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra and Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, Naveen Jindal, slammed Pune drivers over rash driving, not wearing helmets, rule violations, and excessive honking. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Jindal urged the Pune Police to take strict action. He also shared that it took one and a half hours for him to cover a distance of 20 kilometres to reach Pune Airport in Lohegaon.

Jindal wrote, “Pune never fails to impress: beautiful city, great enterprising people, and inspiring energy! The Defence Committee meeting was productive, but traffic discipline needs urgent attention. It took 1.3 hours to cover just 20 km to the airport — what a waste of time for every Punekar on the road each day.”

“Rash driving, no helmets, rule violations, and excessive honking are serious concerns that can be fixed. The @PuneCityTraffic must act with passion and purpose, and citizens must cooperate. With better enforcement, use of smart cameras, and civic discipline, Pune can truly become a model city for road safety,” he added.

In June this year, traffic chaos in Pune forced Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to discontinue a site visit he had undertaken for a tunnel project proposed as an alternative to the two roads he was to travel along.

