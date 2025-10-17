 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramai Gharkul Beneficiaries Protest At CSMC, Demand Monthly Funds & Revised List
On May 31, 2025, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth issued a notification cancelling the sanctioned select list of the beneficiaries

Manish Gajbhiye Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramai Gharkul Beneficiaries Protest At CSMC, Demand Monthly Funds & Revised List

The Ramai Gharkul Sangharsh Kruti Samiti staged demonstrations at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters on Thursday, demanding that the select list of the Gharkul scheme should be executed again and that the beneficiaries should be given monthly funds immediately.

CSMC implements the Ramai Gharkul scheme, but the beneficiaries have raised several objections about its implementation. On May 31, 2025, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth issued a notification cancelling the sanctioned select list of the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries were very upset with the decision.

On Thursday, the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Ramai Gharkul Kruti Samiti staged demonstrations and demanded that the online applications for the scheme be sanctioned immediately. The final list of beneficiaries should be declared at once. The grant of the scheme should be increased to Rs 5 lakh, and the instalment should be given to the beneficiaries before Diwali. The agitators shouted slogans against Administrator Sreekanth. Later, a delegation of the agitators met Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil and submitted a memorandum of demands. They threatened to intensify the agitation in the coming days if the demands were not met immediately.

Arvind Kamble, Madhukar Dhepe, Vijay Shingare, Sachin Waghmare, Gabbu Qureshi, Raul Sable, Amol Pawar, Vishnu Waghmare, Anami More, Sachin Mapure, Satish Bhujang, Bhagwan Pawar, Kunal Landge, Salman Pathan, Khalid Shaikh, Milind Raghuwanshi, Rahul Salve, Ganesh Thakur, Sudhakar Bhise, Chandrakant Waghmare, and others participated in the agitation.

