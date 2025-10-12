Kolhapur Shock: Hostel Ragging Turns Brutal; 16-Year-Old Student Assaulted By Seniors - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Kolhapur: A disturbing incident of ragging was reported from Kolhapur’s Hatkanangale taluka. It has shocked both the local community and the wider education sector. The case unfolded at the Shamrao Patil Shikshan Sanstha hostel in Talasande village, where a group of senior students allegedly assaulted their juniors using belts, bats, and sticks. The incident happened early in the morning on October 6.

Watch Video:

Video footage of the attack quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage from parents, activists, and citizens. Siddhivinayak Mohite, 16, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at CPR Hospital.​

After the video spread, authorities faced pressure to act. An FIR was filed against the hostel rector, and District Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar ordered a thorough investigation. Hostel authorities have not issued an official statement. Demands for accountability are growing. Citizens and parent groups voiced concerns about safety and called for stricter anti-ragging measures. Student groups demanded close monitoring of all hostels, official or unauthorised, to prevent further abuse.​

The video shows a group of students brutally beating a boy with sticks and bats. It's all happening in a bathroom. The intensity of those beatings is so much more. The video is graphic and uncomfortable for audiences.

Reigniting the debate on student safety in hostels, the shocking nature of the attack in Kolhapur has drawn attention.