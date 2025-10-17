 Mula-Mutha Rejuvenation Project Gets Boost As State Transfers 11,015 Sq m Land
The Maharashtra revenue and forest department has approved the transfer of 11,015 square metres of government land to the Pune civic body on occupancy rights to accelerate the ongoing Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project, officials said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
The decision, initiated by state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is expected to give fresh momentum to the project and pave the way for sustainable development along the Mula-Mutha riverfront, an official release issued here said.

"The land in question lies within the riverbed stretch between Sangamwadi Bridge and Bund Garden Bridge, adjacent to Pune Peth Sangamwadi . The area will be used for river improvement, environmental restoration, and beautification works under the rejuvenation project, ultimately creating a cleaner, safer, and more attractive riverside for citizens," the release said.

While approving the land transfer, the government has imposed several conditions, it said.

"The Pune Municipal Corporation must hold the land under the 'Occupant Class-II' category, and its valuation will be recovered as per the prevailing ready reckoner rates. Care must be taken to ensure flood lines and flood-carrying capacity remain unaffected. The PMC must also obtain statutory clearances from the Environment Department and other relevant authorities, and ensure no untreated sewage is discharged into the river," it said.

The land cannot be transferred or used for any financial transaction without prior permission from the revenue and forest department and it must be put to its intended use within three years of taking possession, the release said.

The Pune District Collector has been directed to verify whether the land falls under forest classification before completing the final handover process, it added.

