Pune: Hinjawadi Traffic Police File 102 Criminal Cases Against Unruly Drivers In Three Months; Impose Fines Exceeding ₹20 Lakh

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three months ago, a minor tweak was made in the existing heavy vehicle ban in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). Since the tweak was made, Hinjawadi Police have increased their crackdowns, as 102 criminal cases have been registered in the past three months, officials announced on Friday.

Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Since the timings of the heavy vehicles ban in the commissionerate limits were changed, we registered a total of 102 criminal cases against unruly heavy drivers flouting the time ban."

In July, the Traffic Branch announced that the new timings for the ban of heavy vehicles in the city will be 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm. Police claimed this time to be covering the peak hours of traffic congestion.

According to the orders of DCP (Traffic) Vivek Patil, traffic police have started registering cases under the BNS section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation). It's worth noting that most actions have been taken in the Hinjawadi area itself, as they are ahead of all the traffic divisions in the city by a huge difference. Police officials have cited that it takes time to register cases, which is why less intensity can be seen.

Rs 20.54 Fines Imposed

PI Sonawane further said that punitive action was taken against 1,564 heavy vehicles breaking the time restriction rules. A total of Rs 20,54,000 in fines has been imposed on these vehicles. In the month of September alone, action was taken against 761 vehicles.

PI Sonawane said, "We try our best to refrain heavy vehicles from entering our jurisdiction during restricted times. However, when we cannot prevent them, we take action against them heavily. This is being done to avoid road accidents and to reduce traffic congestion. These actions will continue."

Traffic Police Going Beyond Their Duty

A traffic policeman's main job is to handle traffic and enforce rules on vehicle drivers. However, Hinjawadi Police have time and time again done things required beyond their duty. Infrastructural concerns have been raised with multiple government agencies by the Hinjawadi Police.

Encroachments and disruptions increasing traffic congestion have been removed from the jurisdiction. A police officer said, "From many areas, we have swept away the fallen gravel and other things on the road. This was done to avoid skidding of two-wheelers and accidents.”