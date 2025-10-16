 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Meat Shops, Collects ₹14,000 In Fines
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Meat Shops, Collects ₹14,000 In Fines

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Illegal Meat Shops, Collects ₹14,000 In Fines | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken action against butchers involved in the illegal sale of meat and recovered fines totalling Rs14,000 from seven violators. The drive was conducted on Wednesday under the directives of Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Santosh Wahule.

A CSMC squad inspected around 25 meat shops in Zone No. 4. Of these, seven shops were found operating without the corporation’s no-objection certificates, meat sale permits or other required documents. Consequently, fines amounting to Rs14,000 were collected, and about 1,245 kg of meat and related items were seized.

