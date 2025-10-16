After Pune's Hinjawadi, Solapur To Host India’s Third-Largest IT Park, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Solapur: After Pune, Solapur will now see the establishment of Maharashtra's second and India's third-largest IT park. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this on Tuesday. The much-anticipated Solapur-Mumbai and Solapur-Bengaluru flight services were inaugurated in the presence of CM Fadnavis. On this occasion, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the establishment of an IT park in Solapur.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said, "We will soon develop a good IT park in Solapur. We will provide large-scale employment opportunities to the children of Solapur who are currently based in Pune."

Officials said that preparations for establishing an IT park in Solapur had already begun. CM Fadnavis had issued instructions to find a suitable location for the IT park. District Collector Kumar Ashirwad had ordered MIDC officials to search for land and submit a proposal. The Kumbhari Industrial Estate was proposed. A proposal for the Kumbhari Industrial Estate, located 8 to 10 km from the city, was submitted to the government.

Currently, Hinjawadi IT Park in Pune is the largest IT park in Maharashtra and the second-largest world-renowned IT park in India. Many foreign companies have their offices in Pune's Hinjawadi IT Park. Transactions worth crores of rupees take place daily in this IT park. They directly benefit not only the state's but also the country's economy.

However, space is becoming inadequate in Pune's Hinjawadi IT Park, and companies are facing numerous problems. A plan is being chalked out to build another large, new IT park on 1500 acres of land in Pune. Now, a new IT park is set to be established in another district of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of 964 hectares of land was planned for the estate for the IT park in Solapur. A demand for ₹24 crores was also made for this purpose, but the proposal remained pending with the government. Now, this proposal will be submitted anew. In addition to Kumbhari MIDC, a search will be conducted for government and private land near the Solapur-Pune and Solapur-Vijayapura highways.