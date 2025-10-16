 Nanded Police Launch Mission Sahyog To Boost Student & Women Safety Awareness
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Police Launch Mission Sahyog To Boost Student & Women Safety Awareness | Sourced

Nanded: The Nanded police, under the ambitious Mission Sahyog, have launched a series of innovative initiatives to promote public awareness and ensure the safety of students and women.

Among these, Mission Nirbhaya focuses on educating school students about cyber awareness, safe use of social media, traffic discipline, self-defence, and legal awareness, including provisions under the Arms Act and laws against eve-teasing and ragging. It also covers topics such as distinguishing between good and bad touch, the dangers of narcotic substances, and the importance of moral values.

Similarly, Mission Samadhan aims to strengthen the safety of women and girl students through a QR code–based complaint registration system. The mission also features special guidance and training sessions, culminating in a national-level panel discussion with subject and faculty experts.

The awareness and training sessions will cover nearly 50,000 students from city coaching institutes, 10,000 college and postgraduate students, 20,000 school and college students, and about 1,500 teachers. Around 5,000 girls and children will receive self-defence training, while 2,000 police personnel and government lawyers will undergo specialised training for the timely investigation of sexual offence cases.

Separate awareness sessions for parents and families will also be conducted, engaging around 500 participants. In its first phase, the initiative is expected to directly benefit nearly one lakh individuals, with a second phase planned for rural areas.

As part of the programme, on Oct 15, officers from the Cyber Police Station, including Assistant Police Inspector Dayanand Patil, PSI Maroti Chavan and Police Constable Kashinath Karkhede, visited Eknath Patil Academy in Nanded. They conducted an interactive session for students on cybercrime, drug abuse and its consequences, road safety, and protection of women and children.

