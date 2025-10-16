Sweet Welcome! Chandrakant Patil Offers White Chocolate To Rajnath Singh At Pune Airport - PHOTOS | X/@ChDadaPatil

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Pune on Thursday morning to a sweet welcome. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil presented a white chocolate to Singh at the airport. Sharing pictures of the same, Patil wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Marathi, "The arrival of the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took place in Pune city today. He was warmly welcomed at Pune Airport. He is continuously striving to strengthen the country's security system and for the modernisation of the defence sector. A heartfelt welcome to him in Pune city."

In Pune, Singh is scheduled to preside over the sixth convocation ceremony of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University and the inauguration of the School of Defence and Aerospace Technology. The event will be held at the institute’s campus at Kiwale in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to attend this programme.

Later, Singh is slated to attend a meeting at the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a DRDO facility in Pune. Here, along with the Defence Minister, members of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence are expected to be present. While the Defence Minister is chairman of the committee, its members include the Minister of State for Defence and MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.