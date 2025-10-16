Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils HAL's Smart Township In Nashik |

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL's) Smart Township in Nasik on Thursday, featuring green technologies, digital infrastructure, and community-focused amenities. Dr D K Sunil, CMD, HAL, Directors, CEOs, and senior officials were present during the event.

Dr D K Sunil, CMD, HAL, said, “HAL’s flagship initiative, the Smart Township, is aimed at creating a modern, sustainable, and technologically advanced urban habitat designed to improve the quality of life of its residents and set new standards in resource efficiency and environmental stewardship.”

This project has been modelled for future township developments, thereby contributing meaningfully to the broader goals of sustainable development and smart urbanisation.

Moreover, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh first arrived in Pune on Thursday morning to a sweet welcome. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil presented a white chocolate to Singh at the airport.

Sharing pictures of the same, Patil wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Marathi, "The arrival of the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took place in Pune city today. He was warmly welcomed at Pune Airport. He is continuously striving to strengthen the country's security system and for the modernisation of the defence sector. A heartfelt welcome to him in Pune city."