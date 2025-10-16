 Nashik Road Jail Inmates Seen Consuming Drugs, Filming Reels In Viral Videos
A shocking incident has come to light at the Nashik Road Central Jail, causing widespread concern. Photos and videos have gone viral on social media showing inmates consuming narcotic substances inside the prison premises.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
What’s even more disturbing is that some prisoners were seen making reels on mobile phones in these viral clips. The incident has raised serious questions about prison security and administrative efficiency. The prison authorities have claimed that the videos are old, and an investigation is currently underway to verify the facts.

The Nashik Road Central Jail frequently makes headlines for one reason or another. On October 7, an inmate named Bilal Ali Hussain Sheikh allegedly assaulted jail guard Bhaidas Bhoi with kicks and punches — an incident that even reached the Nashik Road Police Station. Now, another controversy has emerged after a video showing inmates consuming drugs went viral on social media.

Past Incidents Raise Deeper Concerns

This isn’t the first time such shocking activities have surfaced from the Nashik Road Jail. In the past, weapons, narcotics, and mobile phones — along with other prohibited items — have been found in the possession of inmates. Despite strict security arrangements, questions are being raised about how such illegal networks continue to function within the prison.

The facility houses several hardened criminals from across the state for security reasons, but recent incidents have exposed glaring lapses in the system and raised doubts about the overall integrity of the jail’s security operations.

