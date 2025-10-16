 Pune: Diwali Rush Causes Traffic Gridlock In Bohri Ali Market Area, Residents Urge Police Action
With Diwali around the corner, the markets are full of rush, causing traffic snarls, so the residents have urged the Pune police to take action in the Bohri Ali market area, which has turned into a gridlock for commuters and shoppers.

Indu Bhagat
Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
"The ongoing Diwali rush has led to severe congestion, as vehicles, hawkers, and pedestrians struggle for space in the narrow lanes. The absence of traffic personnel has resulted in long snarls, confusion, and safety concerns for pedestrians, " said Prakash Sharma, a resident of Kothrud.

Citizens complain that despite the heavy rush, there is little to no presence of traffic police in the area to regulate the situation.

Raj Singh, an activist, even wrote a letter to the Traffic Department, Pune City Police, requesting immediate deployment of additional traffic personnel and better management measures to ease movement during the festive period.

Kirti Raghu, a student, said, "The markets are bustling with a lot of activities, due to the traffic congestion in the city area, the Bhide bridge is also open. We, along with shop owners, have appealed to the authorities to take swift action to prevent mishaps and ensure that the festive celebrations proceed smoothly and safely."

The traffic department has also issued advisories urging citizens to use alternative routes and cooperate with officials during the festive days. The focus remains on balancing the festive excitement with safe and disciplined traffic movement across Pune’s bustling streets.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “Our team is working in shifts across major chowks and roads, and we have increased patrolling to handle the festive traffic load. We appeal to citizens to use public transport."

