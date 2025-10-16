 Pune: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹19.80 Lakh By Cyber Crooks Posing As Officials In Deccan
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Deccan Police Station (Pune City Police Commisisonerate) | File Photo

Pune: A super senior citizen from the Deccan Gymkhana area of Pune was duped of Rs 19.80 lakh as he was threatened with arrest by cyber dupsters saying he has black money, officials announced on Wednesday. The cybercriminals told the 88-year-old complainant, "Your bank account has been used to launder black money. We are going to arrest you."

The 88-year-old super senior resident of the Deccan area has complained to the Deccan Police Station. A case has been registered against multiple unknown cyber fraudsters under the relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

According to police reports, the cyber thieves contacted the complainant on 9th July through his mobile phone number. "A man named Goyal has committed a fraud of Rs 568 crore. He has used your Aadhar card and PAN card to do it. We need to investigate your bank account. If you don't let us, you will be arrested," the thieves threatened the old man.

Police Inspector (Crime) Prasad Raut is investigating the matter further.

