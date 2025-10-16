 Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At Purandar, Assures Support
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At Purandar, Assures Support

Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At Purandar, Assures Support

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar met farmers opposing the proposed greenfield international airport at Purandar, Pune, and assured them of his support. He said development harming farmers is unacceptable and emphasized that while consent is fine, forced projects won’t be allowed, affirming the farmers’ right to oppose in a democracy.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar | X @PawarSpeaks

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday interacted with farmers opposing the construction of a greenfield international airport at Purandar in Pune district, and assured that he would support their stand.

"Any development that destroys farmers is no development," Pawar said, adding that the Union and state governments were keen on constructing the airport, but he was with the local farmers.

Read Also
Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins...
article-image

"It's completely fine if people give their consent willingly, but if the project is being forced upon them, we will not let it happen. You (government) have power, but in a democracy, people have the right to oppose," the former Union minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim
'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos
India Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Palestinian Cause And Two-State Solution At NAM Ministerial Meet In Kampala
India Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Palestinian Cause And Two-State Solution At NAM Ministerial Meet In Kampala
Infrastructure Firm Power Mech Projects Bags Order Worth ₹2,500 Crore From Engineering Firm Bharat Heavy Electricals
Infrastructure Firm Power Mech Projects Bags Order Worth ₹2,500 Crore From Engineering Firm Bharat Heavy Electricals

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At...

Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At...

Security Scare At Symbiosis University In Pune: Snake Spotted Below Stage Ahead Of Rajnath Singh’s...

Security Scare At Symbiosis University In Pune: Snake Spotted Below Stage Ahead Of Rajnath Singh’s...

Sweet Welcome! Chandrakant Patil Offers White Chocolate To Rajnath Singh At Pune Airport - PHOTOS

Sweet Welcome! Chandrakant Patil Offers White Chocolate To Rajnath Singh At Pune Airport - PHOTOS

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home...

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home...

After Pune's Hinjawadi, Solapur To Host India’s Third-Largest IT Park, Says Maharashtra CM...

After Pune's Hinjawadi, Solapur To Host India’s Third-Largest IT Park, Says Maharashtra CM...