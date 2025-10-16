On World Anaesthesia Day, Expert Says: 'Patients Carefully Choose Surgeons But Never Inquire About Anesthesiologists' |

When undergoing any operation, patients carefully choose the right surgeon. However, in the same medical context, patients and their relatives often do not make even a simple inquiry about who will provide anaesthesia for the operation. In heart operations, the cardiac anesthesiologist is a crucial factor.

The operation starts only after the anesthesiologist gives consent, and they must monitor and control the patient throughout the entire procedure. In this context, cardiac anesthesiologists today are a neglected factor from the patient's perspective, and it is necessary to raise awareness in society about their vital role, says Dr Varsha Kulkarni, a senior cardiac anesthesiologist from Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

Kulkarni spoke at the pre-convention of World Anesthesia Day, which is celebrated on October 16th worldwide. She explained that while everything may be routine in general surgery, no two cardiac surgeries are the same. Therefore, the challenges faced each time differ according to the patient.

Patients and their relatives are often frightened, especially before procedures like bypass surgery. At such times, it is necessary to prepare the patient mentally. Before the surgery, the anesthesiologist must chat with the patient, communicate with them, provide information in advance, and clear their doubts.

"When the patient recovers and goes home after the surgery, and they and their relatives express their satisfaction and joy, that is a pleasant moment for me. This gives new inspiration and energy for the next surgery," says Kulkarni.

Cardiac anesthesiologists also possess technical knowledge of various devices, monitors, and syringe pumps used in cardiac surgery. These anesthesiologists work tirelessly to ensure that patients suffering from serious illnesses can safely navigate various situations and enjoy good heart health.

Behind every successful surgery, some cardiac anesthesiologists work closely with cardiac surgeons in every successful cardiac operation. However, patients and their relatives often do not know about them, so they remain unrecognised. This is why society needs this awareness today, said said.

Kulkarni has been working as a cardiac anesthesiologist for the last 25 years and has participated in over 11,000 cardiac surgeries with renowned heart surgeons to date. She took the initiative in starting bypass surgery in Jalgaon city, providing this facility to the region since 2003.