Jalgaon Municipal Corporation To Install 15 CCTV Cameras At Crematoriums After Ash Theft Incidents

After two incidents of ashes being stolen for gold from Mehrun and Shivaji Nagar crematoriums in the past few weeks, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation has taken an immediate decision to install a total of 15 CCTV cameras in all four crematoriums of the city due to criticism of the negligence of the Municipal Corporation.

There are crematoriums in the city at Nerinaka, Mehrun Shivaji Nagar and Pimprala, and today these crematoriums are in a dilapidated condition. These crematoriums do not have fences. There is no security guard, no CCTV. Currently, considering the rising price of gold in the market, thieves have gone so far as to steal the gold from the body of the deceased, and in a week, the bones of two women in the cemetery have been stolen for jewellery.

After this incident, Jalgaon MLA Suresh Bhole had criticized the municipal administration and said that he would raise his voice in the session. The criticism against the municipal administration has woken up the administration, and it was said that 24-hour guards will be appointed in all four crematoriums and CCTV will be installed in all four places.