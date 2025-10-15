Nashik: Rising Involvement Of Minors In Serious Crimes Raises Alarm Among Experts |

As the police tighten their grip on rising crime in Nashik, an alarming trend has emerged — the growing involvement of minors in serious offences. While such offenders cannot be imprisoned under the law and are instead sent to juvenile correctional homes, the concern runs deeper: how children at such a young age acquire the audacity to wield sharp weapons or even take a life.

Experts say that the so-called masterminds behind these crimes often exploit minors for their selfish gain, driven by financial greed or hunger for power. They use every possible means to achieve their objectives, including luring minors with promises of easy money and freedom from harsh punishment. These masterminds take advantage of the lenient treatment of juveniles, convincing them that even if caught, the consequences will be minimal.

A child’s psychological development, psychologists note, depends on education, family background, financial stability, mental health and peer influence. Social media exposure and urban stress have made today’s youth increasingly impulsive, pushing them towards reckless decisions. Since the law defines a juvenile as anyone under 18, these offenders are often manipulated by adults to serve criminal interests.

Recent data underscores the worrying mental health scenario. Around 18% to 20% of people in the country suffer from depression, about 10% struggle with anxiety disorders, and over 350 types of mental illnesses have been identified globally. Experts say the growing mental distress among the young generation is reflected in rising crime and even suicidal tendencies.

In Nashik, psychologists have observed that the surge in crime is linked to increasing emotional instability in society. Modern lifestyles, work pressure and personal stress leave little space for healthy emotional expression. In response, a group of psychologists, in collaboration with local police, is set to launch a special initiative to address this issue.

Under the project, people will be able to share their thoughts and emotions freely through a toll-free helpline offering confidential conversations, psychological guidance and counselling — all free of cost.

“The project aims to provide emotional support and prevent psychological breakdowns that can lead to crime or self-harm. Several mental health professionals from Nashik are part of this effort, which will soon take shape,” said Dr Vrishineet Saudagar, psychologist, Nashik.