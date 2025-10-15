Nashik: AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025 Receives Overwhelming Response |

The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) has received an overwhelming response for its upcoming international industrial exhibition, AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled to be held from Nov 28 to Dec 1, 2025, at Thakkar Dome on Trimbak Road.

Addressing a press conference, AIMA president Lalit Boob, Index chairman Varun Talwar and BOPP chairman Dnyaneshwar Gopale said that of the total 350 stalls, over 250 have already been booked by entrepreneurs.

Boob said, “AIMA Index will help emerging entrepreneurs progress more effectively in their business journeys. The exhibition will create new avenues for investment and give a major boost to Nashik’s industrial growth.” He added that although there is intense competition for investments across India and Maharashtra, Nashik holds strong potential to attract large-scale industrial ventures.

Gopale said, “Nashik has achieved remarkable progress in the industrial and export sectors. This exhibition will serve as a milestone for strengthening the city’s brand image and attracting major investments.”

The organisers said the exhibition will be fully equipped, air-conditioned and designed to meet international standards.

For the successful organisation of the event, AIMA vice presidents Rajendra Panasare and Umesh Kothawade, general secretary Pramod Wagh, treasurer Govind Jha, secretary Yogita Aher, Harshad Bele and Space Committee chairman Manish Rawal are actively coordinating preparations.