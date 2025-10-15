 Nashik: AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025 Receives Overwhelming Response
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025 Receives Overwhelming Response

Nashik: AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025 Receives Overwhelming Response

The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) has received an overwhelming response for its upcoming international industrial exhibition, AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled to be held from Nov 28 to Dec 1, 2025, at Thakkar Dome on Trimbak Road.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025 Receives Overwhelming Response |

The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) has received an overwhelming response for its upcoming international industrial exhibition, AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled to be held from Nov 28 to Dec 1, 2025, at Thakkar Dome on Trimbak Road.

Addressing a press conference, AIMA president Lalit Boob, Index chairman Varun Talwar and BOPP chairman Dnyaneshwar Gopale said that of the total 350 stalls, over 250 have already been booked by entrepreneurs.

Boob said, “AIMA Index will help emerging entrepreneurs progress more effectively in their business journeys. The exhibition will create new avenues for investment and give a major boost to Nashik’s industrial growth.” He added that although there is intense competition for investments across India and Maharashtra, Nashik holds strong potential to attract large-scale industrial ventures.

Gopale said, “Nashik has achieved remarkable progress in the industrial and export sectors. This exhibition will serve as a milestone for strengthening the city’s brand image and attracting major investments.”

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case

The organisers said the exhibition will be fully equipped, air-conditioned and designed to meet international standards.

Read Also
Nashik: Villagers Take To Streets As NMRDA Begins Demolition Drive For Trimbakeshwar Road Expansion
article-image

For the successful organisation of the event, AIMA vice presidents Rajendra Panasare and Umesh Kothawade, general secretary Pramod Wagh, treasurer Govind Jha, secretary Yogita Aher, Harshad Bele and Space Committee chairman Manish Rawal are actively coordinating preparations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025 Receives Overwhelming Response

Nashik: AIMA Index Mahakumbh 2025 Receives Overwhelming Response

Nashik: Over 4 Lakh Farmers Await Rs 328 Crore Rain Damage Compensation Before Diwali

Nashik: Over 4 Lakh Farmers Await Rs 328 Crore Rain Damage Compensation Before Diwali

Nashik: Villagers Take To Streets As NMRDA Begins Demolition Drive For Trimbakeshwar Road Expansion

Nashik: Villagers Take To Streets As NMRDA Begins Demolition Drive For Trimbakeshwar Road Expansion

NCP Youth Wing Celebrates Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Birthday With Grand Event In Nashik

NCP Youth Wing Celebrates Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Birthday With Grand Event In Nashik

Nashik: Rising Involvement Of Minors In Serious Crimes Raises Alarm Among Experts

Nashik: Rising Involvement Of Minors In Serious Crimes Raises Alarm Among Experts