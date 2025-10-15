Nashik: Villagers Take To Streets As NMRDA Begins Demolition Drive For Trimbakeshwar Road Expansion | Video Screengrab

The Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (NMRDA) encroachment removal drive for widening the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela has sparked strong opposition from farmers and villagers. The campaign, which began on Wednesday, saw residents take to the streets demanding justice and compensation.

In July, notices were issued to farmers and residents along the stretch, instructing them to clear houses, shops and cowsheds by Oct 14. Despite several rounds of talks with NMRDA Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, no resolution was reached. As the drive began from Pimpalgaon Bahula near the city limits to Pegalwadi Phata in Trimbakeshwar, tensions flared among locals.

Authorities claim that land up to 15 metres from the road’s midpoint on both sides belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD) and must be cleared to expand the road from four to six lanes of concrete. Farmers, however, insist the land is privately owned and recorded in their 7/12 extracts, arguing that constructions within the 15–50 metre control line are legally permitted. Out of 569 structures, 470 are commercial, 50 are residential, and the rest are mixed-use.

Farmer leader Kailash Khandbahale said, “It is our land, yet bulldozers are being used. Constructions should be regularised by imposing fines as per the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. This is an injustice without giving any compensation on the occasion of Diwali.”

Nashik: Villagers Take To Streets As NMRDA Begins Demolition Drive For Trimbakeshwar Road Expansion pic.twitter.com/YN0GVZzuKK — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) October 15, 2025

Angry villagers, including women and senior citizens, raised slogans against the administration. CPI(M) leader Tanaji Jaibhave, MLAs Saroj Ahire, Tejas Bhave, Vithoba Kapse, Kailas Khandbahale, and several sarpanchs and public representatives joined the protest. MP Rajabhau Waje and MLA Hiraman Khoskar met Commissioner Praveen Gedam, urging him to defer the drive until after Diwali, but the request was declined.

“The farmers have been forced onto the streets. We will complain to the Chief Minister about this,” said Waje. The agitation briefly disrupted traffic but was brought under control following police intervention.

By evening, some villagers began voluntarily removing their own structures to avoid further losses. One farmer said, “I am not opposed to development, but I want justice. If we continue to fight, we will suffer more losses.”

Sharma maintained that the work was being carried out as per regulations. “Land up to 15 metres belongs to the government. Permanent construction is prohibited along the control line, but the land can be used for roads, parking or gardens,” he said.

The farmers allege, however, that land has been taken without compensation. Many of the affected structures — houses, shops and cowsheds — have stood for over 40 to 50 years under gram panchayat permissions. With no relief yet announced, further action and protests are expected in the coming days.

MP Waje and MLA Khoskar later expressed strong displeasure, saying they would demand an apology from the government for “bringing farmers to the streets without compensation.”