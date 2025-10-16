 Pune Police Apprehend 2 For Kidnapping & Murdering Karnataka-Based Goldsmith Over ₹5 Crore Ransom
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Police Apprehend 2 For Kidnapping & Murdering Karnataka-Based Goldsmith Over ₹5 Crore Ransom

Pune Police Apprehend 2 For Kidnapping & Murdering Karnataka-Based Goldsmith Over ₹5 Crore Ransom

Two men, Yogesh Beseteppa (24) and Mallikarjun Ujjammanavra (25), were arrested for kidnapping and murdering Karnataka goldsmith Manjunath Shejwadkar after his family failed to pay a Rs 5 crore ransom. Abducted on October 10 during a morning walk, his body was allegedly dumped in the Tungabhadra River. The accused were caught in Pune and handed over to Karnataka police.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Pune Police Apprehend 2 For Kidnapping & Murdering Karnataka-Based Goldsmith Over ₹5 Crore Ransom | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: Pune rural police have apprehended two individuals for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a Karnataka-based goldsmith after his family failed to pay a ransom of Rs 5 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Manjunath Shejwadkar, was allegedly abducted on October 10 while out for a morning walk in Holalu, located in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district.

The accused - Yogesh Beseteppa (24) and Mallikarjun Ujjammanavra (25), both residents of Holalu - told police they had killed Shejwadkar after his family failed to pay a ransom of Rs 5 crore, and claimed to have dumped his body in the Tungabhadra River in Karnataka, officials said.

Read Also
Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe...
article-image

"After the kidnapping, the local police station in Karnataka informed us that the unidentified accused had fled to Shirur tehsil in Pune district. During the search operation, the two were traced and arrested," said Sandesh Kenjale, senior police inspector of Shirur police station.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check
Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning
Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning
Windows 10 Final Security Patch Now Rolling Out As Microsoft Ends Support: How To Upgrade
Windows 10 Final Security Patch Now Rolling Out As Microsoft Ends Support: How To Upgrade

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed that they abducted the goldsmith during his morning walk, forced him into the trunk of a car, and later made the ransom demand to his family, Kenjale said.

When the ransom was not paid, they allegedly killed him and disposed of the body in the Tungabhadra river before fleeing to Maharashtra, he said.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the Hire Hadagali police station in Karnataka, where the kidnapping case was registered, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pawar Family Won’t Celebrate Diwali This Year, Announce Ajit Pawar & Supriya Sule

Pawar Family Won’t Celebrate Diwali This Year, Announce Ajit Pawar & Supriya Sule

Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At...

Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At...

Security Scare At Symbiosis University In Pune: Snake Spotted Below Stage Ahead Of Rajnath Singh’s...

Security Scare At Symbiosis University In Pune: Snake Spotted Below Stage Ahead Of Rajnath Singh’s...

Sweet Welcome! Chandrakant Patil Offers White Chocolate To Rajnath Singh At Pune Airport - PHOTOS

Sweet Welcome! Chandrakant Patil Offers White Chocolate To Rajnath Singh At Pune Airport - PHOTOS

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home...

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home...