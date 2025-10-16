 Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe Launched
The incident, which unfolded on a busy Lucknow street, led bystanders to intervene and separate the man and the woman as no police personnel appeared to be on site at the time.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe Launched | X/@benarasiyaaa

Lucknow: A video from Lucknow has been currently doing the rounds on social media, wherein a man could be seen dragging and assaulting a woman right outside the entrance of Lucknow's Saadatganj Police Station.

The incident, which unfolded on a busy street, led bystanders to intervene and separate the two as no police personnel appeared to be on site at the time.

Here's what happened:

The video shows the man forcefully dragging the woman, who is seen on the ground in visible distress as he grips her by the hair. Around four seconds into the clip, a man in a white t-shirt and blue jeans approaches and tries to stop the assault, pulling the accused away from the woman. The man resists and continues his aggression until more bystanders intervene.

Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe Launched
The entrance of the Saadatganj Kotwali police station, could also be seen in the clip. The man and the woman were later taken to the police station by those who intervened.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

Local police responds

Responding to the viral clip, Lucknow Police issued a statement on X confirming that the incident had occurred outside the Saadatganj Kotwali station and that the local police had been tasked with investigating and taking appropriate action.

Have a look at their post here:

While authorities have not released further details about the identities of those involved, the footage has drawn concern over the absence of officers during the assault, despite the incident taking placing right outside a police facility.

Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe...

