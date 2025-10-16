Man Caught On Video Dragging, Pulling Woman By Hair Outside Police Station In Lucknow; Probe Launched | X/@benarasiyaaa

Lucknow: A video from Lucknow has been currently doing the rounds on social media, wherein a man could be seen dragging and assaulting a woman right outside the entrance of Lucknow's Saadatganj Police Station.

The incident, which unfolded on a busy street, led bystanders to intervene and separate the two as no police personnel appeared to be on site at the time.

Here's what happened:

The video shows the man forcefully dragging the woman, who is seen on the ground in visible distress as he grips her by the hair. Around four seconds into the clip, a man in a white t-shirt and blue jeans approaches and tries to stop the assault, pulling the accused away from the woman. The man resists and continues his aggression until more bystanders intervene.

The entrance of the Saadatganj Kotwali police station, could also be seen in the clip. The man and the woman were later taken to the police station by those who intervened.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

In UP's Lucknow, a man was assualting a woman right outside the entrance of a police station. And then, a good samaritan intervened. pic.twitter.com/Z2XYPgxFZQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 15, 2025

Local police responds

Responding to the viral clip, Lucknow Police issued a statement on X confirming that the incident had occurred outside the Saadatganj Kotwali station and that the local police had been tasked with investigating and taking appropriate action.

Have a look at their post here:

प्रकरण में थाना सआदतगंज पुलिस को जाँच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु अवगत कराया गया है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) October 15, 2025

While authorities have not released further details about the identities of those involved, the footage has drawn concern over the absence of officers during the assault, despite the incident taking placing right outside a police facility.