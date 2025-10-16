 Narrow Escape For Students! Speeding SUV Loses Control, Overturns Near College In UP's Greater Noida; Dramatic Video Surfaces
Narrow Escape For Students! Speeding SUV Loses Control, Overturns Near College In UP's Greater Noida; Dramatic Video Surfaces

A speeding Bolero SUV lost control near their college on Thursday, October 16, in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Noida: Students had a narrow escape after a speeding Bolero SUV lost control near their college on Thursday, October 16, in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident was captured on CCTV. According to some reports, the driver of the car was performing a stunt when the vehicle overturned.

People present near the incident spot immediately rushed towards the car and pulled the driver and other passengers trapped in the SUV. There are no reports of any casualties in the accident.

Visuals From The Spot:

The viral video shows a white-coloured SUV flipped and skidded on a road near a college. It created panic among the people present at the spot at the time of the incident. No student was injured in the accident.

The reason for the accident is still not clear.

Trolley Overturned On Car In Gurugram:

Earlier in the day, a major accident took place in in Haryana's Gurugram, where a loaded with gravel overturned and fell on a cab. One person reportedly died in the accident, while two others were critically injured. After receiving the information, senior district officials reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. According to reports, the trolley was heading towards the Golf Course from the SPR Road when it suddenly overturned near Saint Xavier Chowk. According to a report by Live Hindustan, staff members of a multinational company were inside the car at the time of the incident. A security guard sitting next to the driver's seat reportedly died.

