Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled to Phuket Via IndiGo Flight Hours After Blaze That Killed 25: Report

Goa: Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the club and accused in the fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, which led to the deaths of 25 people, reportedly fled the country for Thailand immediately after the incident via an IndiGo flight from Mumbai, according to India Today. Police are reportedly in touch with Interpol.

They had reportedly taken a morning IndiGo flight on 7th December to Phuket.The police filed an FIR against both Saurabh and Gaurav after they went absconding soon after the fire.

“The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity,” Saurabh Luthra posted on Instagram while on the run.

Who Is Saurabh Luthra?

According to Romeo Lane website, Saurabh Luthra is a ‘gold medalist engineer-turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur’, who is known for his “splendid work in F&B industry”. The website further claims, Romeo Lane is currently present and coming in 22 cities as well as four countries.

Meanwhile, five people, including three General Managers and one Bar Manager, who were arrested in connection with the fire at the restaurant in North Goa's Arpora.

At least 25 people lost their lives in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and 14 others as staff members of the restaurant. Emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.