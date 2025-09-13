 Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Overturns In Samangan; Spate Of Fatal Road Mishaps Hit Afghanistan
IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
At least three travellers were killed and two more injured as a car turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province. | X @AfghanFocus

Kabul: At least three travellers were killed and two more injured as a car turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province, said a news release of the provincial police office on Saturday.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly accident, the short news release added that the mishap took place in Dara-e-Sufi Payan area on Friday night and the injured passengers had been taken to the nearby health centre, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier, two commuters, including a driver, were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents on a road crossing in Samangan province on Friday morning, and all the injured persons had been shifted to a hospital in the neighbouring Balkh province.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 people died and several were injured in two separate accidents in Afghanistan.

Three motorbikes collided with each other in the western Afghanistan Badghis province on Tuesday evening, killing one on the spot and injuring five others, provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi had said.

The deadly mishap took place in the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw due to the carelessness of the motorists, the official said, adding all five injured people, some in critical conditions, were shifted to the nearby hospital.

In another incident, nine commuters were confirmed dead and seven others sustained injuries as a mini-bus plunged into a ravine in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Burhani said.

The mishap took place on a congested road in Khost-o-Faring area on Wednesday morning, leaving nine dead on the spot and seven injured, some in critical condition, the officer said.

Earlier, 17 commuters lost their lives and two others were injured as their cars were involved in accidents in the northern Badakhshan and eastern Ghazni provinces, respectively, on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

