 Spain: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Suspected Gas Leak Blast In Madrid - VIDEO
Spanish news agency EFE said that firefighters suspect that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but police were still investigating its cause.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Madrid: A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in Madrid killed one person and injured 25, emergency services for the Spanish capital said on Sunday.

Rescue workers found the body of a man in a rescue operation with search dogs following the explosion on Saturday, authorities said.

