Spain: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Suspected Gas Leak Blast In Madrid - VIDEO

1 Dead, 25 Injured In Suspected Gas Leak Blast In Madrid |

Madrid: A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in Madrid killed one person and injured 25, emergency services for the Spanish capital said on Sunday.

Rescue workers found the body of a man in a rescue operation with search dogs following the explosion on Saturday, authorities said.

Spanish news agency EFE said that firefighters suspect that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but police were still investigating its cause.

An explosion in a building in Madrid injured 25 people, two of them seriously, emergency services for the Spanish capital said Saturday.

Spanish news agency EFE firefighters suspect that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but police were still investigting its cause.#Gaza pic.twitter.com/tAvgMiavcx — BB (@hebabahgat1) September 14, 2025

Firefighter Chief Javier Romero said that firefighters pulled four people from the rubble after the explosion occurred at around 3 pm on Saturday on the ground floor of a three-story building. He said that the blast damaged a cafe, a store and other properties.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)