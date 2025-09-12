 'Patience With Putin Is Over': US President Donald Trump Expresses Frustration Over Ukraine Crisis
ANIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump & President Vladimir Putin |

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) indicated increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the challenges in resolving the Ukraine crisis and the need for cooperation from both sides.

When asked in an interview with Fox and Friends on Fox News wether he was running out of patience with Putin, Trump said, "It's sort of running out and running out fast, but it does take two to tango... When Putin wants to do it, Zelensky didn't. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn't... We're going to have to come down very, very strong." He also addressed concerns about Russian drone activity near Poland, noting, "They were actually knocked down... but he shouldn't be close to Poland anyway."

Earlier, on Thursday, the US President had expressed his displeasure over the drone situation and said he hopes the issue "will come to an end," underlining Washington's expectation for restraint and coordinated action in the region.

Speaking to a reporter outside the White House, Trump added, "Could have been a mistake. Regardless, I am not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. Hopefully it's going to come to an end." The situation follows confirmation from Poland's military that drones which crossed into its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine were shot down, according to CNN.

This marked the first time NATO fired shots since the start of the war in Ukraine.

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron directed the deployment of three Rafale jets to help protect Polish airspace.

In an X post, Macron confirmed the development, noting he had made this commitment the previous day to the Polish Prime Minister. He added, "I have also discussed this matter with the NATO Secretary General and with the British Prime Minister, who is likewise engaged in the defence of the Eastern Flank. The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation."

Polish officials underscored the seriousness of the incident. Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the scale of the drone intrusion indicated it was intentional, with Poland's Minister of Interior reporting that 16 drones had been detected across the country and debris scattered over a wide area, as per CNN.

Addressing the Polish parliament, Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned that while Poland was not at war, the situation was more dangerous than at any time since World War II.

"There was no reason to say that Poland was in a state of war, but it was closer to a conflict than any time since World War II," he said, adding that Poland faced an "enemy that does not hide its hostile intentions." Tusk also announced that Poland had invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, allowing the alliance to convene and discuss threats to the security of member states.

