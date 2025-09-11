US President Donald Trump Announces Posthumous Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk – VIDEO

Left: Donald Trump Right: Charlie Kirk |

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his late close ally and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The date of the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Trump expressed grief and anger over the assassination of 31-year-old Kirk. He made the announcement at the beginning of his remarks during a 9/11 commemoration event at the Pentagon.

“Before we begin let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt. Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," The US President said.

“I am pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said.

The date of the ceremony is yet to be known. However, Trump said, “I can only guarantee you one thing, we will have a very big crowd, very very big."

https://truthsocial.com/@realamericasvoice/115186145257180310

“Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erika and his beautiful children, fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on," he added.

FBI Recovers Weapon

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday said that it has recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

According to Robert Bohls, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, a “high-powered bolt-action rifle”, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered in a wooded area near the scene.

During a press conference, law enforcement officials said the manhunt for the suspect, believed to be of college age, is ongoing, with authorities working “around the clock” to locate the individual.