Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its Features

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday said that it has recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The FBI stated that the firearm is thought to be the one used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth activist organisation Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

According to Robert Bohls, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, a “high-powered bolt-action rifle”, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered in a wooded area near the scene.

During a press conference, law enforcement officials said the manhunt for the suspect, believed to be of college age, is ongoing, with authorities working “around the clock” to locate the individual. Charlie Kirk’s killer continues to remains on the run.

What Are Bolt Action Rifles?

Bolt-action rifles evolved from lever-action designs, offering improved accuracy and more robust receivers. Unlike semi-automatic firearms, bolt-action rifles require the shooter to manually operate the bolt after each shot. They are commonly loaded via magazines or stripper clips.

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk, a conservative, right-wing activist and a trusted ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, September 10. He was attacked during a public debate, which was a part of his nationwide "American Comeback Tour". The shocking incident unfolded in front of thousands of attendees, with viral videos showing the exact moment Kirk was struck in the neck at the venue.