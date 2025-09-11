 Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its Features
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCharlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its Features

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its Features

The FBI stated that the firearm is thought to be the one used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth activist organisation Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Charlie Kirk | File

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday said that it has recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The FBI stated that the firearm is thought to be the one used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth activist organisation Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

According to Robert Bohls, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, a “high-powered bolt-action rifle”, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered in a wooded area near the scene.

During a press conference, law enforcement officials said the manhunt for the suspect, believed to be of college age, is ongoing, with authorities working “around the clock” to locate the individual. Charlie Kirk’s killer continues to remains on the run.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 50-Year-Old BEST Conductor Loses ₹6.83 Lakh After Falling For Fake Bank App Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 50-Year-Old BEST Conductor Loses ₹6.83 Lakh After Falling For Fake Bank App Scam; Case Registered
Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina' Flagged Off From Mumbai
Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina' Flagged Off From Mumbai
Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Killed With Knives And Beer Bottles After Bar Altercation In Malad; 1 Arrested, 3 Absconding
Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Killed With Knives And Beer Bottles After Bar Altercation In Malad; 1 Arrested, 3 Absconding
Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Constable Missing For Six Days, Search Underway
Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Constable Missing For Six Days, Search Underway

What Are Bolt Action Rifles?

Bolt-action rifles evolved from lever-action designs, offering improved accuracy and more robust receivers. Unlike semi-automatic firearms, bolt-action rifles require the shooter to manually operate the bolt after each shot. They are commonly loaded via magazines or stripper clips.

Read Also
'America Will Never Be The Same...': Here's What Charlie Kirk Said In His Last X Post Hours Before...
article-image

Charlie Kirk Assassination 

Charlie Kirk, a conservative, right-wing activist and a trusted ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, September 10. He was attacked during a public debate, which was a part of his nationwide "American Comeback Tour". The shocking incident unfolded in front of thousands of attendees, with viral videos showing the exact moment Kirk was struck in the neck at the venue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its...

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its...

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...

Nepal Protests: How An 11-Year-Old Girl's Hit-And-Run Accident Fuelled Gen-Z Uprising & Forced Oli...

Nepal Protests: How An 11-Year-Old Girl's Hit-And-Run Accident Fuelled Gen-Z Uprising & Forced Oli...

Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer, Credited With Solving Power Crisis, Likely To Be Nepal's...

Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer, Credited With Solving Power Crisis, Likely To Be Nepal's...

24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History

24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History