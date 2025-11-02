 'Sorry Sir Please, I Forgot To Pay’: Indian Woman Cries After Being Caught Shoplifting In US Store – VIDEO
Updated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@SyedZaaraa

A young Indian woman was reportedly caught shoplifting clothes in the United States. The items she was attempting to steal included men’s items, which she said she intended to send to her brother. Reportedly, she told police that her brother in India was fond of “Made in USA” products but could not afford them.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the woman crying inconsolably and apologising to police officers after being accused of taking clothing items without paying. She claimed she had forgotten to pay for the items and pleaded with the officers not to handcuff her, begging them to “give her a chance.”

Despite her pleas, the woman was eventually handcuffed and taken to the police station. She may reportedly face charges of felony retail theft. The identity of the woman has not been revealed officially.

Similar Incidents

In a separate incident earlier last month, an Indian girl was caught red-handed while shoplifting at a Target store in the United States. According to reports, she admitted to having stolen items worth around ₹1 lakh.

Earlier in May, another Indian woman was allegedly arrested for stealing goods worth $1,300 from a Target store in Illinois, United States.

