Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH | YouTube @Police Release

An Indian girl was caught red-handed while shoplifting at a Target store in US. According to the reports the woman admitted to have shoplifted items worth ₹1 Lakh. A YouTube channel called @policerelease shared the whole video of her enquiry by the police in which she can be seen gasping and nervous throught out the clip. During the enquiry she also mentioned that she is an Indian and her primary language is Gujarati. Reports say that she was later relieved by the cops on statuary warning.

Eventhough the videos of the incident are going viral now it occurred in January this year. A YouTube video which shows a police interrogation of the girl for getting caught while shoplifting at a Target store. According to the reports she was a regular shoplifter but was never got caught, this time she was caught red handed with the items worth over ₹1 Lakh.

The authenticity of the video is not verified by the FPJ.

In the 10 minutes long video she can be seen continuously crying, gasping and choking while cops are interrogating her. Reportedly, she did not reveal any details. She was also asked if she needed any medical assistance as she was hyperventilating for more than an hour. It was revealed that she is a regular shoplifter at that particular Target store. The lady revealed that she was going to resell the items she shoplifted. The plice let her go with a warning.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Shoplifting is actually not a very big issue there, 25% of Americans have done it at least once in their life. And police don't take action till the products are worth $800-900. She might have crossed this threshold.. that's it."

Another user commented, "Not sure why criminals are being connected with country's identity, except indians nobody does that. Nobody tarnishes image of indians more than indians themselves and tbh shoplifting is not even that big crime for which poor lady is being shared around."