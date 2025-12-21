 Did Stadium DJ Play A Song From Dhurandhar Movie During IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final In Dubai? Viral Video Sparks Buzz
A viral video claims a DJ played “Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan” from Dhurandhar during the India–Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with fans amused and others questioning its suitability. However, the footage remains unverified, with no official confirmation that the song was played at the stadium.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Image: ACC/Instagram/YouTube

A video circulating widely on social media claims that a DJ at the Under-19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in Dubai played the song “Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan” from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. The clip has quickly grabbed attention online, blending cricket fever with cinematic nostalgia during one of the tournament’s most anticipated matches.

The short video, shared across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), suggests that 'Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan' was played over stadium speakers during the high-pressure clash. Fans reacted with a mix of amusement, surprise and debate, some finding the choice entertaining, while others questioned whether such music fits the gravity of an India–Pakistan final.

However, the video has not been independently verified. There is no official confirmation that the footage was actually shot at the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai, or that the song was genuinely played over the venue’s sound system. In high-emotion fixtures like India vs Pakistan, short clips can easily be taken out of context or misattributed, and social media trends can spread quickly without verification.

Until credible verification emerges, social media users and fans are encouraged to treat the clip with caution. Viral videos often gain traction quickly, but without context or confirmation, they can easily mislead. In summary, while the claim that “Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan” from Dhurandhar was played during the U19 Asia Cup final has sparked online interest, it remains "unconfirmed and unverified". Fans should await official clarification before accepting the video as an accurate depiction of the event.

Tempers Flare! Henil Patel Gives A Fiery Send-Off To Hamza Zahoor During IND Vs PAK, ACC U19 Asia Cup Final; Video

India’s Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai delivered yet another intense chapter in the storied rivalry, and young Indian bowler Henil Patel ensured it had its share of fire and emotion. In a high-pressure summit clash, Patel produced a moment that instantly caught the attention of fans and commentators alike when he dismissed Pakistan batter Hamza Zahoor, who was caught, and followed it up with a fiery send-off that underlined the intensity of the occasion.

The incident occurred at a crucial juncture of Pakistan’s innings, with the batters attempting to build momentum against a disciplined Indian attack. Henil Patel, operating with control and aggression, forced Zahoor into a mistimed shot, resulting in a catch that brought a breakthrough for India. Patel celebrated animatedly, giving Zahoor a charged send-off that reflected the release of pressure and adrenaline in a final where every wicket carried immense value.

While such reactions often divide opinion, the moment encapsulated the raw passion that defines India–Pakistan encounters, even at the Under-19 level. For Patel, the celebration appeared less about provocation and more an outpouring of competitive spirit on the biggest stage of the tournament. The Asia Cup final carried enormous expectations, and young players on both sides were visibly feeling the weight of the contest.

